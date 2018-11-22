Sidhu welcomes Centre's move to build Kartarpur corridor

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been pitching for opening of a corridor for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to develop passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the shrine in the neighbouring country.I welcome this auspicious step by the Union Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 12 crore 'Nanak Naam Laivas'. It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries, Sidhu said in a tweet.I thank the Govt of India from the core of my heart and take a bow! I request the Hon'ble PM of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Sahib to take reciprocal steps for opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and spread Baba Nanak's message of universal brotherhood and peace across the Globe, Sidhu said in another tweet.Sidhu is at present in Madhya Pradesh, campaigning for state assembly polls. The Union Cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal for building and developing the Kartarpur corridor to provide easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic gurdwara in Pakistan.The government will build and develop the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpurwhich is on the banks of Ravi river.Sidhu had earlier raised this issue with Union External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in connection with the opening of Kartarpur corridor. He had said it was the responsibility of the Indian government to make a formal request to Pakistan for it. Sidhu's visit to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as prime minister of Pakistan in August this year had come under fire from the Opposition for his hug to Pakistan army chiefGen Qamar Javed Bajwa.Sidhu had claimed that the Pakistan army chief had told him about making efforts to open the Kartarpur corridor.Even Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ticked off his Cabinet colleague for hugging the Pakistan army chief.Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism, had spent over 18 years of his life here.The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located about three to four km from the Indo-Pak border in Pakistan. PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX