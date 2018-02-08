Siemens Gamesa bags 160MW of solar EPC orders

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa today said it has bagged 160MW of solar EPC orders from two customers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively. The company will provide complete turnkey solutions including infrastructure, engineering and design of solar farm, erection and commissioning of photo-voltaic solar farms in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as per the agreement. The projects are slated for commissioning in March 2018, a company statement said. "Today India is one of the most promising markets for renewable energy. The country has witnessed incremental growth in solar segment in last three years and we expect the momentum to increase in coming years," Siemens Gamesa India, CMD, Ramesh Kymal said. "Having firmed up our roots in solar business, we are fully geared to contribute to the governments target of 100GW of solar power by 2022," he added. PTI VIJ SS