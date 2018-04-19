Siemens Gamesa bags multiple wind power orders of 140 MW

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy today said it has bagged multiple wind power orders totalling 140 MW from a leading independent power producer and many industrial customers in the country.

"Specifically, the company will handle the entire infrastructure needed to operate these projects (with installed capacity ranging between 2 MW and 58 MW), together with the supply, erection and commissioning of 41 units of the G97-2.0 MW turbines and 29 of the SG 2.0-114 for various industrial customers and a leading IPP in India," the company said in a statement.

Set for commissioning by June this year across several sites in the country, most of these orders have been placed by different industrial customers, such as textile, auto parts and pharmaceutical companies, who want to move their supply to renewable sources.

"We are witnessing encouragingly growing interest from industrial customers who are becoming a sizable number in our order portfolio. These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it boosts our confidence significantly," Ramesh Kymal, CEO, Siemens Gamesa India, said. PTI SID MKJ