Siemens Gamesa commissions 10 MW solar project for Lakshmi Machine Works

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Clean energy solutions provider Siemens Gamesa Thursday said it has commissioned 10 MW solar power project for Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) in Tamil Nadu. As part of the contract, Siemens Gamesa provided an EPC (engineering procurement and construction) solution that included engineering and design of the solar farm, procurement, erection and commissioning of the 10 MW photovoltaic (PV) solar farm near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said. Founded in 1962, LMW is a leading textile machinery manufacturer that produces the entire range of textile spinning machinery. It also makes machine tools, high precision environment-friendly castings and aerospace products. "It is quite encouraging for us to see original equipment manufacturers like LMW taking confidence in renewable energy and reinvesting in this technology to power their industries. "The growing interests towards renewable energy from various industries will certainly pace up the momentum in achieving Indias renewable energy targets," Siemens Gamesa India CEO Ramesh Kymal said in the statement. Present in India since 2009, the accumulated base installed by Siemens Gamesa recently topped the 6 GW mark with both wind and solar PV projects. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).