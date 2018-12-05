Siemens Gamesa launches new R&D hub in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) said Wednesday it has inaugurated a new research and development (R&D) hub in Bengaluru. This centre is one of the three major R&D hubs globally for the Spanish renewable major and other two centres are in Spain and Denmark, a company statement said. The centre will support global engineering and technology requirements pertaining to software and design engineering for onshore and offshore wind turbines, it said. The Bengaluru R&D hub will further concentrate on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning thus positioned to build the next generation smart wind turbines for Siemens Gamesa. Employing a total of 500 workers currently, the centre's employment is expected to grow to 700 by the end of 2019, the statement said. "With digitisation positioned as a key strategy for our growth globally, we are looking at developing impactful technologies that will help us create better value for our customers and society at large. Given India's pool of talents and proficiency in both digital and mechanical technologies, we believe that this centre will be one of the key answers in achieving our vision, Siemens Gamesa Chief Technology Officer Antonio De La Torre said. Present in India since 2009, the accumulated base installed by the company recently topped the 5.5 GW mark. PTI KKS RUJ MKJ