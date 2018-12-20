Siemens Gamesa secures order for 126-MW wind projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Thursday said it has secured an order from one of India's largest utilities to construct a 126-megawatt wind farm in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. As part of the turnkey contract, Siemens Gamesa will provide the infrastructure to install and operate the facility, including supply, erection and commissioning of 63 units of SG 2.0-114 wind turbines in Maharashtra, a company statement said. The order was signed in September 2018, it added. "We are happy to announce this new order. Orders from major utilities stand as a reaffirmation of our product and project management capabilities in the wind space. With a turbine made for India, we expect to deliver better generation for our clients and contribute positively to India's renewable energy capacity addition targets, said Ramesh Kymal, chief executive officer, Siemens Gamesa India. Present in India since 2009, Siemens Gamesa recently topped the 5.5-GW mark in the accumulated base. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: Offshore, onshore and services. PTI KKS HRS