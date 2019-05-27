Siemens India opens office for Next47 in Bengaluru

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Siemens India Monday said it has opened an office for Next47, an independent global venture firm committed to helping connect its customers to start-up innovation from around the world, in Bengaluru. "India is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalisation strategy. Research and software development in India coupled with the focus on start-up innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies," Siemens AG COO Dr Roland Busch said.**** * Social media marketing start-up '@' raises USD 300,000 Social media marketing start-up '@' Monday said it has raised USD 300,000 (about Rs 2.1 crore) in angel funding, largely from entrepreneurs who have built successful companies. The investors include Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of shaadi.com, makaan.com and Mauj Mobile; Dharti Desai, founder and CEO of Finewinesandmore.com; and Hardik Zaveri, founder and Director of 8finity Global, an official statement said.**** * Pine Labs opens payment gateway APIs for developers Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, Monday announced that it has opened its payment gateway Application Programming Interface (APIs) for developers. This will enable developers, including those working within merchant organizations, to integrate Pine Labs payment gateway APIs with their consumer-facing products or with their existing technology infrastructure such as billing and checkout systems, an official statement said. PTI PSK AA AP RVKRVK