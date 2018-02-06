Siemens net up 18.6 pc at Rs 190.5 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Siemens today posted 18.6 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 190.5 crore in quarter ended December 2017, compared with year ago period.

The companys net profit was Rs 160.7 crore in the quarter ended on December 2016, Siemens said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, for the first quarter of financial year 2018 ended December 2017, Siemens registered a revenue of Rs 2,363 crore, which is a 5.8 per cent increase in revenue (excluding the impact of transition from excise duty to GST) over the same quarter in the preceding year.

New orders for the period stood at Rs 3,257 crore, up 2.1 per cent.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "While our revenue growth comes largely out of our strong order backlog, which as at 30th September 2017 stood at an all-time high of Rs 12,263 crore, orders continue to grow primarily from the infrastructure sector and digitalisation projects."

Shares of the company were trading 1.14 per cent lower at 1,253.75 apiece on BSE today.