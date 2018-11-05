Signature Bridge main inaugural function went smoothly: Police

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) As Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari and his supporters entered into a scuffle with AAP members and police at the inaugural event of the Signature Bridge here, the Delhi Police maintained that the main function went smoothly. Tiwari and his supporters reached the venue to protest against his non-invitation to the event despite being the Member of Parliament from the area.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were not present when the protest took place.Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) said, "Our staff on duty at the place of function performed their task with utmost restraint and diligence. The main function was held smoothly without any disturbance". The officer said even though there was slogan shouting, the police segregated the groups and did not allow any clash or violence to take place.In a video of the incident, Tiwari can be seen getting into a scuffle with policemen, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) R P Meena.Another officer requesting anonymity said there was a huge crowd of more than 5,000 persons to witness the programme and the police did their best to avoid any mishap. "It was a vulnerable place (bridge). If things had gone out of control, it could have even resulted in a free fall or a stampede," he added.The point of contention was that the MP (Tiwari) wanted to get on the stage as it was his constituency whereas the organisers did not want that, police said.PTI SLB UK SRY