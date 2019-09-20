Sikh groups seek case against singer Sidhu Moosewala for hurting religious sentiments

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Sikh organisations in Bathinda have sought registration of case against Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by using objectionable words against 'Mai Bhago'-- a Sikh woman who fought against Mughals, in his latest song.Representatives of Sikh organisations demanded that a case under Section 295 of the IPC for hurting their sentiments be registered against the singer."We have received complaints against Sidhu Moosewala from some Sikh orgnisations," Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said on Friday.The SSP said that the complaint has been marked to the Deputy Superintendent of Police City-I for investigation.The Shiromani Akali Dal too condemned the "objectionable" lyrics of the song and demanded registration of case against the popular singer and song writer."We strongly condemn the objectionable words used against Mai Bhago by Sidhu Moosewala. It has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs," said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema. He demanded a ban on the song and asked the Punjab government to issue guidelines for curbing the practice of singers using objectionable language in their songs. PTI CHS VSD RHL