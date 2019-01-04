Sikh man shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) A Sikh man was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday, police said.Simranjeet Singh was shot at by the militants at Khasipora in Tral area, 36 km from here, a police official said.Singh, whose elder brother was elected as a sarpanch in recently held panchayat elections, was rushed to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed to injuries, the official said. Further details were awaited, he said. PTI MIJ DPB