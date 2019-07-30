Sikh pilgrims enters Pakistan on way to Nanakana Sahib

Attari (Amritsar),Jul 30 (PTI) Nearly 500 Sikh pilgrims on Tuesday entered Pakistan through Attrai-Wagah border on way to Nankana Sahib in Punjab province of the neighbouring country to celebrate Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.As part of the celebration, the Sikh pilgrims would be participating in a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) starting from the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the city on August 1 and reaching India via Attari border the same day, SGPC officials said here.The prominent among the Sikh 'Jatha', which left for the shrine, included Akal Takht's jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh, Golden Temple head priest Jagtar Singh and priest Gyani Maan Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longowal and Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.SGPC president Longowal told reporters that many people including some prominent personalities from Pakistan may take part in the 'Nagar Kirtan'.SGPC officials said the Sikh pilgrims were accorded a rousing welcome soon after they entered Pakistan. They were showered with rose petals, they added. PTI JMS CHS RAXRAX