Sikkim chief minister meets PM

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said.The PMO released a photograph of the two leaders meeting. Tamang led the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party to victory in the recently held Assembly elections, ending near 25-year reign of Pawan Kumar Chamling as the state's chief minister. PTI NAB KRDPB