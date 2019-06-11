scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sikkim chief minister meets PM

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said.The PMO released a photograph of the two leaders meeting. Tamang led the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party to victory in the recently held Assembly elections, ending near 25-year reign of Pawan Kumar Chamling as the state's chief minister. PTI NAB KRDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos