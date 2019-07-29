Sikkim CM seeks disqualification waiver from EC

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has requested the Election Commission to waive off his disqualification from contesting polls, sources said on Monday.Tamang, whose Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party won in the recently held assembly elections, took over as chief minister on May 27 but he cannot contest elections as he was convicted in a corruption case and stands disqualified.He has to contest assembly polls within six months of becoming the chief minister to hold the office.In a letter, Tamang has requested the poll panel to use Section 11 of the Representation of the People Act to waive off his disqualification, the sources said.He was convicted in a corruption case in the 1990s and was in jail for one year beginning 2017 and was released in August 2018.Under the provisions, the EC can reduce or remove a person's disqualification.The section states, "The Election Commission may, for reasons to be recorded, remove any disqualification under this Chapter 1(except under section 8A) or reduce the period of any such disqualification."As per the Representation of the People Act, Tamang cannot contest elections for seven years, this includes one year of jail term and six more years after it.An EC official said the matter is under consideration and no decision has been taken as yet. PTI NAB ASKDPB