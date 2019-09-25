Silicon Valley Based Xoriant Names Sudhir Kulkarni as President, Digital Solutions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The appointment is aimed at accelerating the Enterprise solutions business for driving Xoriant's growthMUMBAI and SUNNYVALE, California, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a global product engineering, technology services company, today announced the appointment of Sudhir Kulkarni as President, Digital Solutions.In a technology career spanning 28 years, Sudhir has performed several leadership roles where he has established successful enterprise client relationships by delivering digital solutions for driving growth and digital evolution. At Xoriant, he will lead revenue generation, boost the digital business and enterprise solutions which is a vital part of Xoriant's growth strategy."I'm happy to welcome Sudhir to Xoriant's leadership team as we lead our company through its next phase of growth. His strong background in incubating new business ideas, building strategic partnerships, and operational initiatives for rapid growth will add immense value to our customers. He will enable us to accelerate the revenue momentum and drive growth initiatives with Xoriant's enterprise solution offerings," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant."Xoriant has built a strong foundation in product engineering and technology services. I'm happy to be a part of the company's long-term vision and growth aligned with strategic business objectives, deep client partnerships, and employee relationships. The company ingrains core values of passion for technology and a customer-first mindset which has been a fundamental part of my DNA, driving businesses in a digital world. Together with the exceptional leadership team, we aim to achieve the next wave of growth for Xoriant," said Sudhir.Before joining Xoriant, Sudhir was President of Technology Services with Persistent Systems, as a co-owner of the P&L for the company's largest business unit. He was responsible for building and nurturing relationships with customers in healthcare, financial services and high tech by building new-age digital solutions for transforming their businesses. Sudhir holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, a Master's degree in Data Science from Indiana University, Bloomington and a Bachelor's degree from Bombay University. He also won the prestigious Gurukul Chevening Scholarship at the London School of Economics where he studied the effects of Globalization on emerging economies.About XoriantXoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.Across all our technology focus areas Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg PWRPWR