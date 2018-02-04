Silk revival plan under execution in JK

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is working on a silk revival plan with a target of 10 lakh metres silk production per year, a senior official said.

Commissioner-Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar brief Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti about the plan which envisages revival of silk rearing units in Rajbagh, Solina, Nowshera, Bari Brahmana and other areas in the coming years.

As per the plan, the government would be infusing adequate funds into the revival of these units to generate a final produce of 10 lakh metres of silk per annum in the state, he said.

Kumar briefed the Chief Minister during her visit to Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate here where she laid the foundation of a silk factory and a filatures unit yesterday. The chief minister also inaugurated the Government Joinery Mills and inspected the work at the EDI complex there.

To be built at a cost of Rs 16.84 crore, the government silk factory would be constructed in five months, an official spokesman said. Mehbooba also laid the foundation of government silk filatures to be built at a cost of Rs 6.64 crore, the spokesman said.

With the setting up of these units, the silk weaving facility from cocoon to yarn would be made available in Jammu province, the spokesman said.

During the visit, Mehbooba also inspected the on-going work at the Jammu campus of Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) at the Industrial Estate. To be built over a cost of Rs 82.89 crore, the Jammu campus of JKEDI is scheduled to be completed in three phases spread over a period of three years.

It would have all the facilities like incubation centre, hostel, library and other interactive facilities for young entrepreneurs, the spokesman said.