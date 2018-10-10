Silvan to Showcase its Enterprise LMS and Conference Room Automation at EBTI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Silvan Innovation Labs (Silvan) showcases its Lighting Management Solution (LMS) and Conference Automation (CRA) systems, both based on its state-of-the-art IoT Building Manager Platform, in the EBTI show held in Delhi from Oct 11th to 13th, 2018. Silvan is an established name in Home Automation space where it is working with over 35 real-estate developers across 40 different large community projects all over India, and has now tailored its IoT products and solutions to fit the energy, maintenance, convenience and operational needs of modern enterprises.Silvan's Lighting Management Solution (LMS) adheres to Silvan's core philosophy of retrofit, easy-to-use and agile enough to fit the smallest of office spaces to large factories, warehouses and workshops. The Solution deploys Lux level and occupancy information based switching and dimming to automate the fixtures across the facility. This ensures that there are no wastages and the building runs of maximum efficiency for the most period. The calculations of needed lux levels are all based on Reputed International Standards which also ensure that people who are working in the premises remain comfortable throughout the day. Silvan has also ensured that its LMS system integrates with legacy BMS systems to ensure a retrofit LMS system for existing offices while they can still retain their BMS systems.Besides effectively managing the lighting, the solution also relays the vital parameters such as Temperature, Humidity, CO2, Energy Usage, etc. onto a dashboard which can be easily analysed over a period of time to ensure effective Temperature, Energy & Space Management.The Solutions are based on the revolutionary IoT Building Manager Platform which can accommodate multiple sensors and control a varied range of devices across the office space. The Engine has inbuilt rules and visualization engine which enable the users to implement their own scenarios based on the need of the hour. The platform can connect to many third party systems which are already available in the office space to ensure that the customer doesn't have to invest again in technologies that are already implemented in the office space. Besides, it ensures scalability by being a multifacility solution, this enables a combined information and control system for users who have multiple spread out facilities making it a truly one stop solution for most of the Lighting Management Requirements.For Conference Room Automation, Silvan has come up with Silvan BOARD - Conference Room Automation which bridges the gap between efficiency and cost points. While the traditional solutions are effective they are costly, unscalable and most importantly not agile enough to adapt to the changing needs of the spaces. Silvan BOARD on the other hand, is reliable, cost effective, truly retrofit, upgradable and scalable.Office Building Management remains a constant pain point for the Facility Managers and Owners, especially with respect to management of lighting, Temperature, Occupancy and Energy. If the occupied space is leased out, the problem multiplies since huge investment in facility might not be able to give good returns.While the modern Automation technologies which have successfully entered the home market find it increasingly difficult to penetrate commercial spaces due to lack of scalability, modularity or reliability when it comes to these setups. The lack of solutions which employ cutting edge technology has ensured that most of the modern buildings are still highly dependent on traditional methods of lighting, temperature, occupancy and energy management rendering the space inefficient and uncomfortable."At the core of everything that we do in office space is the idea of harmony between efficiency, security and comfort. We have come up with these solutions after a deep analysis of the market requirement. From the time of the launch the excitement of both our customers and partners is palpable. With them on our side, we look forward to creating an era of Automated Office Spaces similar to what we have achieved in the home segment in the past one decade," said Avinash Gautam, CEO of Silvan.About Silvan Innovation Labs:Silvan is the fastest growing Home and Enterprise Automation company in India with indigenous technology suiting Indian Lifestyle. We have many new and interesting features to offer in futuristic Internet-of-Things based systems for Home Automation. At Silvan we are specialists in Home Automation, including Multi-Room Entertainment, Intelligent Lighting, Home Security and Board Room Automation. Our integrated solutions are available in a multitude of designs and allow fingertip control anywhere within your home or enterprise. We offer the complete package, managing the design, layout, installation and personalized interface to fit the specific needs of the client as well as ease of use to the user.