Silver futures edge up by 0.39% on positive global leads

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Silver prices edged higher by 0.39 per cent to Rs 38,511 per kg in futures trade Mondayas speculators created fresh positions.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery infar-month May rose by Rs 149, or 0.39 per cent to Rs 38,511 per kg in business turnover of 825 lots.Similarly, the white metal for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 138, or 0.36 per cent to Rs 38,529 per kg in 3,063 lots.Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders, tracking a firm trend overseas on fears of economic slowdown that raised appeal for the bullion as a safe-haven investment. PTI SUN ADIADI