Silver futures fall 0.06 pc to Rs 36,226/kg

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Silver prices dropped 0.06 per cent to Rs 36,226 per kg in futures trade Tuesday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts fell by Rs 20, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 36,226 per kg in a business turnover of 29,720 lots. Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices. Globally, silver prices were down by 0.28 per cent to USD 14.37 an ounce in New York. PTI ADI SHWSHW