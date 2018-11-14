Silver futures fall by Rs 130 on low demand

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Silver prices Wednesday fell by Rs 130, to Rs 36,255 per kg in futures trade after speculators reduced their exposure amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for December was trading lower by Rs 130, or 0.36 per cent, down at Rs 36,255 per kg in a business volume of 328 lots. The white metal for November, too, fell by Rs 111, or 0.30 per cent, at Rs 36,305 per kg in 273 lots. In the international market, silver was up by 0.07 per cent to USD 14.09 an ounce in Singapore. Marketmen said, the fall in the prices was due to cutting down of positions by speculators but a firm trend overseas limited the downtrend. PTI SUN SHWSHW