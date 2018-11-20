Silver futures fall Rs 104 to Rs 36,760 per kg

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Silver prices were down by Rs 104 to Rs 36,760 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday after speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend overseas. Silver for delivery in December fell by Rs 104, or 0.28 per cent to trade at Rs 36,760 per kg in a business turnover of 117 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. On similar lines, the white metal for delivery this month shed Rs 95, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 36,796 per kg with a business turnover of 263 lots. In the international market, silver fell 0.35 per cent, to USD 14.46 an ounce in Singapore Tuesday. Marketmen said trimming of positions by speculators to book profits at prevailing levels and a weak trend overseas, mainly led to a fall in silver prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI