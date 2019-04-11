Silver futures fall Rs 279 to Rs 37,582/kg

Specials
New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Silver prices were trading down by Rs 279 to Rs 37,582 per kg in futures trade Thursday after speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend in domestic markets. Silver for delivery in May contracts fell by Rs 279, or 0.74 per cent, to trade at Rs 37,582 per kg in a business turnover of 21,278 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. On similar lines, the white metal for delivery in far-month July contracts shed Rs 268, or 0.7 per cent, at Rs 38,127 per kg with a business turnover of 1,545 lots. In the international market, however, silver rose 0.08 per cent to USD 15.21 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI SHWSHW
