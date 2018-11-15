Silver futures gain on firm global cues

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Silver prices rose by Rs 117 to Rs 36,635 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators raised their bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for November was trading higher by Rs 117, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 36,635 per kg in a business turnover of 395 lots. In a similar fashion, silver for December rose by Rs 79, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 36,573 per kg with a business turnover of 75 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions built up by speculators in line with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals, supported the upside in silver prices. In the International market, silver was trading higher by 0.42 per cent at USD 14.29 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN SHWSHW