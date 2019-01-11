Silver futures gain on firm global cues

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Silver futures traded higher by Rs 315 to Rs 39,600 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants widened their positions, tracking a firm trend overseas. Besides, a pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market from local jewellers as well as retailers supported the upside trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 315, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 39,600 per kg in a business turnover of 17,985 lots. Also, silver for delivery in May gained Rs 297, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 40,145 per kg with a business turnover of 2,151 lots. Market analysts said widening of bets by speculators in sync with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals, supported the upside in silver prices. In the international market, silver was up by 0.94 per cent at USD 15.71 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW