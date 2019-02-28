scorecardresearch
Silver futures rise 0.08% on firm trend overseas

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Tracking a firm trend overseas, silver prices edged up 0.08 per cent to Rs 39,790 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators raised bets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in March contracts were up by Rs 30, or 0.08 per cent at Rs 39,790 per kg in a business volume of 896 lots. On similar lines, the white metal for delivery in May contracts gained Rs 22, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 40,426 per kg in 746 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by traders in step with a firm trend in global marekts attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade. Globally, silver rose 0.10 per cent, to USD 15.82 an ounce in New York. PTI SUN ADIADI

