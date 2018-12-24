Silver futures rise 0.68 pc on firm global cues

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Silver prices rose 0.68 per cent to Rs 37,535 per kg in futures market Monday as participants created fresh positions following a firm trend in global markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in February jumped Rs 253, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 37,535 per kg in a business turnover of 839 lots. The metal for delivery in March gained Rs 250, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 37,506 per kg in 570 lots. Analysts said fresh positions by speculators in step with a firm trend in global markets influenced silver prices in futures trade. Silver rose 0.41 per cent to USD 14.76 an ounce in New York. PTI SUN ANSANS