Silver futures surge 0.44% on global cues

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Silver futures traded higher by 0.44 per cent to Rs 37,262 per kg Thursday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Silver for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 164, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 37,262 per kg in a business turnover of 24,253 lots. In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in far-month March, too, rose by Rs 146, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 37,280 per kg in 24,261 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals influenced silver prices at futures trade here. In the international market, silver traded higher 0.48 per cent at USD 14.39 an ounce in Singapore Thursday. PTI ADI SHWSHW