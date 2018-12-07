Silver futures surge Rs 186 on firm global cues

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Silver prices rose by Rs 186 to Rs 37,404 per kg in futures trade Friday on speculative buying by investors, tracking positive trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in November spurted by Rs 186, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 37,404 per kg in a business turnover of 650 lots. The white metal for delivery in March next year was trading higher by Rs 193, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 37,411 per kg in 23, 919 lots. Analysts said speculative buying driven by firm global trend lifted silver prices here. Meanwhile, silver rose 0.94 per cent to USD 14.53 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI SHWSHW