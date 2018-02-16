Silver futures up 0.33% on global cues

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Silver prices rose further by 0.33 per cent to Rs 38,635 per kg in futures trading today as speculators engaged in building up positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March rose by Rs 126 , or 0.33 per cent to Rs 38,635 per kg in a business turnover of 433 lots.

The white metal for delivery in May gained Rs 121, or 0.31 per cent to Rs 39,149 per kg in 21 lots.

Market analysts said widening of positions by traders largely in line with a firm global trend supported by a weaker dollar mainly kept silver prices higher at futures trade.

Silver rose 0.33 per cent to USD 16.88 an ounce in Singapore. PTI KPS DPL MR