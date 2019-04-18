Silver futures up 0.35 pc in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Silver prices edged up 0.35 per cent to Rs 37,342 per kg in the futures trade Thursday as speculators created fresh positions. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May edged higher by Rs 132, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 37,342 per kg in a business turnover of 20,891 lots. Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders. Globally, silver prices were up 0.33 per cent at USD 15.10 an ounce in New York. PTI SHW HRS