Silver futures up 0.46% on global cues

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Silver futures traded 0.46 per cent higher to Rs 37,011 per kg Thursday after participants widened their bets amid a firming trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 170, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 37,011 per kg in a business turnover of 24,580 lots. Similarly, the September contracts of silver gained Rs 180, or 0.48 per cent, to trade at Rs 37,460 per kg in 4,599 lots. Marketmen attributed the rise in silver prices to participants raising bets in sync with a firm trend in global market. In the international market, silver was up 0.43 per cent at USD 14.86 an ounce in New York. PTI ADI SHWSHW