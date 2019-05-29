Silver futures up 0.98% on global cues

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Silver futures traded 0.98 per cent higher to Rs 36,267 per kg Wednesday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver for delivery in July contracts rose by Rs 353, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 36,267 per kg in a business turnover of 30,554 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts shot up by Rs 349, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 36,760 per kg in 3,276 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here. In the international market, silver traded 0.38 per cent higher at USD 14.49 an ounce in New York. PTI RUJ SHWSHW