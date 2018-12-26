Silver futures up by Rs 159/kg on firm global cues

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Silver prices rose by Rs 159 to Rs 37,700 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March 2019 traded higher by Rs 159, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 37,700 per kg, in a business turnover of 19,909 lots. Likewise, the white metal for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by Rs 175, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 38,330 per kg in 1,094 lots. Analysts said building up of positions by speculators in line with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals influenced silver prices in futures trade. Meanwhile, silver was up 0.68 per cent at USD 14.94 an ounce in Singapore Monday. PTI SHW SHW ANUANU