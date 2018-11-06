Silver futures up Rs 56 as speculators create position

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Silver prices rose by Rs 56 to Rs 38,448 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after speculators built up positions amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for current month was trading up by Rs 56, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 38,448 per kg with a business turnover of 393 lots. The metal for delivery in December was also trading higher by Rs 51, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 38,410 per kg in 205 lots. Analysts said the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas. Globally, silver was edged up by 0.03 per cent at USD 14.71 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN SHWSHW