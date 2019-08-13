Silver price touches Rs 45,000; gold falls Rs 100

(Eds: Correcting headline, intro to clarify that silver price did not touch all-time high) New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Silver price on Tuesday rose by Rs 2,000 to Rs 45,000 per kilogram while gold price declined by Rs 100 to Rs 38,370 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers and robust global trend pushed the silver price higher, traders said. The association's vice president Surendra Jain said strong overseas trend led to the increase in silver price. While this is the highest level in the last few months, the silver price had crossed Rs 70,000 per kilogram in 2011. Globally, gold was trading higher at USD 1,520.37 an ounce in New York while silver was quoting higher at USD 17.32 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 100 to Rs 38,370 and Rs 38,200 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold gained Rs 200 to Rs 28,800 per eight gram. On Monday, gold regained its all-time high mark of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram. On Tuesday, silver ready soared by Rs 2,000 to Rs 45,000 per kilogram while weekly-based delivery price surged by Rs 956 at Rs 44,280 per kg. Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 89,000 for buying and Rs 90,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP RVK RAM