Silver prices surge by Rs 57 on firm global cues

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Silver futures rose by Rs 57, or 0.15 per cent to Rs 38,421 per kg as the white metal gainedin the global markets. The rates for far-month March next year rose by Rs 57 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 38,421 per kg in a business turnover of three lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. The white metal for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 26 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 37,625 per kg in 594 lots. Marketmen said speculative buying driven by firm globaltrend led to a rise in silver prices at futures trade here. Silver was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 14.29 anounce in Singapore.