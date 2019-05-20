Silver slides 1.07% on low demand

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Silver prices dipped 1.07 per cent to Rs 36,185 per kg in futures trade Monday tracking weak cues from the domestic market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts fell by Rs 392, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 36,185 per kg in a business turnover of 29,849 lots. The white metal for delivery in September contracts was trading lower by Rs 427, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 36,666 per kg in 1,915 lots. Traders said off-loading of positions by participants on the back of a weak domestic trend mainly dented silver prices here. Globally, however, the precious metal was trading marginally higher by 0.08 per cent to USD 14.40 an ounce in New York. PTI ADI SHWSHW