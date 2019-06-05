Silver up on fresh offtake; gold steady

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Silver prices rallied by Rs 100 to Rs 37,850 per kg in the national capital on Wednesday, while gold held steady, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Traders said silver prices rose on pick-up in offtake by industrial units and coin makers at the local spot market. Globally, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,333.70 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.92 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity held steady at Rs 33,370 per ten 10 gram and Rs 33,200 per 10 gram, respectively.Sovereign gold too was stable at Rs 26,700 per eight gram.Silver ready surged by Rs 100 to Rs 37,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 227 to Rs 36,853 per kg.Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP DRR ANUANU