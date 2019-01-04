Silver weakens in futures trade, down by Rs 32

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Silver prices fell by Rs 32 to Rs 39,469 per kg in futures trade Friday, as speculators cut down their bets to book profits.However, a firm trend in the precious metals overseas capped the losses.Silver for delivery in March was down by Rs 32, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 39,469 per kg in futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 18,129 lots.Silver for delivery in May, too, was trading lower by Rs 18, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 39,966 per kg in a business turnover of 1,996 lots.Market analysts said profit-booking at prevailing levels mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here but a firm trend in the white metal overseas limited the losses to some extent.In the international market, however, silver traded 0.20 per cent higher at USD 15.74 an ounce in Singapore Friday. PTI ADI ANSANS