Silver weakens in futures trade; down Rs 171

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Silver prices were lower by Rs 171 to Rs 38,640 per kg in futures trade after speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend overseas. Silver for delivery in November was down by Rs 171, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 38,640 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 1,568 lots. The white metal for delivery in December also dropped by Rs 167, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 38,604 per kg in a business turnover of 1,062 lots. Marketmen said profit-taking at existing levels and fresh losses in the white metal overseas, mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here. In the international market,silver traded 0.03 per cent down at USD 14.82 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN ADIADI