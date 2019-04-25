Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 180

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Silver prices fell by Rs 180 to Rs 37,302 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators cut down bets to book profit despite a firm trend overseas. Silver to be delivered in May was down by Rs 180, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 37,302 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 15,919 lots. Silver for delivery in July also traded lower by Rs 152, or 0.40 per cent, at Rs 37,921 per kg in a business turnover of 7,723 lots. Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the white metal in domestic markets, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade. In the international market, silver traded 0.60 per cent lower at USD 15.01 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SHW ADIADI