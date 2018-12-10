Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 210

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Silver futures dipped sharply by 0.55 per cent to Rs 37,762 per kg Monday as traders tighthened their positions following a muted trend in the overseas market. Silver for delivery in March 2019 was trading lower by Rs 210, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 37,762 per kg in a business turnover of 20,237 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in far-month May, too, remained muted by Rs 148, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 37,824 per kg in 20,275 lots. Analysts said tightening of positions by traders in sync with a sluggish trend at global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here. In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 14.55 an ounce in Singapore Monday. PTI ADI SHWSHW