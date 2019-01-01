Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 57

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Silver futures traded lower by 0.15 per cent to Rs 38,764 per kg Tuesday after speculators tightened bets, driven by a cautious trend overseas. Silver for delivery in March slipped by Rs 57, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 38,764 per kg in a business turnover of 1,234 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered far-month May, too, dipped Rs 30, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 39,280 per kg in 1,532 lots. Analysts said tightening of positions by traders in sync with a muted trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here. In the international market, however, silver traded higher by 0.38 per cent at USD 15.49 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI SHWSHW