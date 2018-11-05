Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 76

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Silver prices fell by Rs 76 to Rs 38,544 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators cut down their bets to book profits amid a weak trend overseas. Silver to be delivered in December was down by Rs 76, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 38,544 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 571 lots. Silver for delivery in November, too, was trading lower byRs 72, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 38,581 per kg in a businessturnover of 815 lots. Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the white metal overseas, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade here. In the international market, silver traded 0.14 per cent lower at USD 14.80 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADIADI