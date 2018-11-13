'Simmba' movie infringes its trademark, claims a beverage co in HC

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought Rohit Shetty Picturez' response to a plea alleging that its movie 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, infringes the trademark of a beverage company.Justice Pratibha M Singh asked the production house to respond to the notice sent by the Chhattisgarh-based Sona Beverages Co Ltd and also "explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into".The court made it clear that if the production house does not respond to the company's notice and does not explore possibility of an arrangement, the matter will be heard on the next date, December 4."It has also been impressed upon the counsel for the defendant (Rohit Shetty Picturez) that the defendant ought to respond to the plaintiff's (Sona Beverages) notice and also explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into, failing which, on the next date, the matter will be heard," the court said in its November 2 order. Sona Beverages, in its suit, has claimed that the movie, slated to be released on December 28, infringes its registered trademark 'Simba' "used for a wide variety of products including beers, mineral and aerated water, and other non-alcoholic drinks".The company has claimed that the trademark is also used in the business of "manufacture, distribution and sale of merchandise including apparels, playing cards, glasses, note pads and various other forms of accessories" and it has been in use since 2015. PTI HMP SKV SA