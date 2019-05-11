Simon Pegg, Lulu Wilson to headline 'Becky'

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Actors Simon Pegg and Lulu Wilson are set to play the lead roles in the upcoming independent action-thriller "Becky".According to Variety, Wilson will essay the role of rebellious 13-year-old Becky, who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother's demise. "The trip immediately turns worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Pegg), suddenly invade the lake house and Becky decides to take matters into her hands," the plot synopsis read.Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion are directing the movie. The project is being produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Raphael Margules and J D Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures. PTI SHDSHD