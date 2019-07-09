Simplilearn Named Amongst '2019 Top 20 Online Learning Library Company'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Simplilearn has been named by Training Industry, Inc. to their list of the Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies. This independent recognition further validates Simplilearn's dedication to providing the most thorough and effective online training solution for organizations seeking to upskill their teams in emerging technologies. Training Industry's criteria for selecting companies for their 2019 Top 20 Online Learning Library ranking included industry visibility, innovation and impact, breadth and quality of courses and content, company size and growth potential, quality of clients and geographic reach. Simplilearn's innovative blended learning methodology delivers the combined advantages of online self-paced learning, instructor-led live virtual classes, practical projects, online programming labs and simulations and more. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has provided training and certification to more than one million professionals in 150 countries. With a narrow curriculum focus on IT and other digital economy skills, Simplilearn offers more than 400 courses designed and updated by working experts and influencers in their respective fields. The library spans the disciplines of big data, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital marketing, cloud computing, DevOps, project management, data science, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies. "Simplilearn is proud to receive this honor from Training Industry for the third year running, as it serves as a reward and a reminder for our course advisors, designers, and instructors that they're making a difference in learners' lives," said Simplilearn Founder & CEO, Krishna Kumar. "As this repeated listing shows, we remain committed to providing the most up-to-date training so professionals, job seekers and entire organizations can upskill and keep pace with today's ever-evolving digital economy." In addition to the live virtual classroom, online labs and other features of the blended learning solution, Simplilearn's courses go beyond traditional online learning libraries by providing 24/7 live customer service and teaching assistance. To assist corporate teams, Simplilearn also offers a learning management system (LMS) dashboard that enables progress monitoring and support for managers and learners. Features like these drive Simplilearn's industry-leading course completion rates and help enterprise customers cost-effectively upskill their employees. You can read more about the Top 20 Learning Portal Companies here on the Training Industry website. About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as big data, machine learning, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and other emerging technologies. Simplilearn has helped more than one million learners and 1000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn was also recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit simplilearn.com. Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWRPWR