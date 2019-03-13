Simplilearn Partners With National Skill Development Corporation to Upskill Learners in Digital Skills

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Simplilearn, a leading digital skills training provider, today announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to upskill learners in digital skills. As a part of the MoU, 33 of Simplilearn's courses will be accredited by NSDC, making Simplilearn a part of the government's Skill India program. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg )The first year of partnership aims to train 3,000 learners from across the country. Simplilearn will provide essential training and upskilling solutions to all the registered candidates of NSDC in various digital skills through its 33 courses. The course details will be available on the Skill India portal for the interested candidates. NSDC certified courses are highly regarded in the public sector and hence, students or professionals may see higher chances of getting jobs in their respective fields."We are honoured to gain accreditation by the NSDC which has recognised the impact Simplilearn's courses can create in making professionals job-ready with the right skills," said Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn. "With digital transformation disrupting organisations of all sizes across sectors, business functions and job roles are being reprised which is leading to a mismatch between the skills in demand and the current pool of talent. Our focus has always been to constantly upskill professionals and the young talent pool so that they stay relevant in the industry and benefit from the wide array of modern job roles that have been opening up.""NSDC, through its wide network of partners, endeavours to bring in diverse technological interventions to help build an efficient learning system and create a workforce for new age skills," said Dr. Manish Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation.Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill, get trained and be prepared for the digital future. Being learner-centric has been extremely critical to Simplilearn's operations and this, coupled with high-engagement curriculums, has resulted in achieving 72 percent completion rates - much higher than the industry average. Simplilearn recently won the Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, one of the world's most coveted prizes for businesses to recognize their commitment to customers.About Simplilearn: Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company of 2018. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.About NSDC NSDC is one-of-its-kind public-private-partnership organisation with a mandate to facilitate skill development in partnership with private training providers. NSDC has approved over 400 training providers and 38 Sector Skill Councils, which are operating more than 7,000 skill training centres across 550+ districts in India. To date, NSDC has trained more than 1.4 crore people across sectors.Source: Simplilearn PWRPWR