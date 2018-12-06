Singapore-based ACTIMAXX Redefines Style, Brings in Exciting Chest Print T-shirts for Today's Youth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, India, December 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --~ Actor-par-genius Rajkummar Rao endorses Singapore based ACTIMAXX ~ Singapore-based active leisure brand ACTIMAXX, rolled out their exciting and stylish new range of chest print t-shirts, today, at an attractive price point. ACTIMAXX offers the perfect range of active wear, super comfortable and high on fashion, true to the brand's promise of 'FEEL FIT'. ACTIMAXX brand is owned by ACTIBRANDS PTE Singapore. ACTIMAXX Manufacturing and Marketing Pvt Ltd. is the Indian strategic partner of ACTIBRANDS PTE. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794044/Rajkummar_Rao_endorses_ACTIMAXX.jpg )Chest printed t-shirts for men has emerged as one of the most trending and preferred youth apparel category for past few years. ACTIMAXX t-shirts are aimed at providing the perfect casual clothing t-shirts with prints inspired by the elements which interest and attract the country's youth.The move essentially showcases ACTIMAXX endeavour to consolidate its market position in the chest print t-shirt category. The ACTIMAXX range of t-shirts are endorsed by ace actor, and National Award Winner, Rajkummar Rao. The association with a maverick actor like Rajkummar serves as a perfect example of the Singapore-based brand's objective to cater to the trend setting Indian Youth with top quality product.Elaborating on the development of the range, Ms. Divya, Brand Director ACTIMAXX, stated, " The Printed t-shirt range is perfect for wearing on multiple occasions, be it campus clothing or casual evening wear category. India's urban youth love to set the new trends in fashion as well as lifestyle. As a brand, ACTIMAXX, fulfils all these desired necessities, in the best way possible.""I am extremely happy with the outcome of the chest print t-shirts as they capture the spirit and attitude of today's youth and their zeal towards life. Since I was personally involved in the designing process, most of the designs are my favourite and we are sure they will also be widely appreciated by the youth," said Rajkummar Rao.The chest print t-shirts range starts from INR 350 onwards. They are made of 100% cotton fabric with prints done by innovative printing technology. The Singapore-based brand aims to bring the active lifestyle wear inspired by the dynamic roles played by the citizens. With, t-shirts imprinted with exciting elements along with the logo and a structured fit, the brand has caught the imagination of the country's youth. The t-shirts come in unique designs, colours and essentially serve as active wear, which can be worn throughout the day. ACTIMAXX is for the 'happy life seekers' who want to be 'FIT FOR LIFE'About ACTIMAXX: ACTIMAXX brand is owned by ACTIBRANDS PTE Singapore and it has a strategic tie up with ACTIMAXX Manufacturing and Marketing Pvt Ltd. in India. ACTIMAXX offers the perfect range of active wear, super comfortable and high on fashion, 'That Makes You Feel Active', like you've got a spring in your step. ACTIMAXX originated with the singular objective of expanding the realm of fitness to include the soul, mind and body fitness. ACTIMAXX's philosophy promotes you to 'Feel Fit' in the mind before it makes your body fit. The brand is being retailed through e-commerce ad distribution channel and is expected to be available in 15000 stores by March 2019. Source: ACTIBRANDS PTE Singapore PWRPWR