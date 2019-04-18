Singapore-based BIGO Technology Announces Three-year Investment Plan in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)BIGO Technology, one of the fastest growing Singapore-based Internet companies dedicated to technology & innovation, has announced big investment plan of over USD 100 Million for its business in India over a span of next three years.By opening a regional centre in India, BIGO Technology is the first Singapore-based Internet company to step outside and become a growing local power. With over 57 patents in VoIP/Video related technology and over 356 patents are under the process of application, BIGO Technology is one of the major companies globally in field of app development and publishing of apps. India being the second largest market for smartphones, the growing Internet infrastructure and the blooming young population are the three key points to make this decision stated Jason HU - Co-founder & CTO, BIGO Technology. "We are truly humbled by the Indian people and their diversified culture. We strive to make the voice of the GREAT INDIA be heard by the world, said Jason. Soon the company will start its regional centre in India and will be creating employment opportunities to more than 1000 tech professionals. As per Hu, India has a strong culturally driven and diversified population. One need to get them embedded into the roots and makes their offerings acceptable by the people. This is why BIGO Technology is coming up with their own facility in India. BIGO Technology has built a strong team of over 100 AI experts and engineers to spearhead the global technological needs. The company follows customer centric approach and thus in order to safeguard its online users, it has developed one of the world's strongest Artificial Intelligence backed up by a strong moderation model. This system has not only been beneficial to BIGO Technology, but is also assisting various other countries to vigilante the content on the Internet. Policing of inappropriate content still remains the top priority for this Singapore's giant. By opening this centre BIGO Technology is not just helping Indian Economy to grow faster but also wants to win trust of their users by offering locally adapted products. In addition to expand their reach, BIGO is about to open two more Regional research centres - one in the USA and another one in MENA-Europe region by the end of this year. This step will make BIGO Technology stand as a truly global brand. The companys special effect video editing tool LIKE App recently launched a series of new features and dynamic stickers to offer users with fun elements to enhance video-editing experience, has received very positive user feedback. About BIGO TechnologyFounded in Singapore in the year 2014, BIGO (BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd.) is one of the fastest-growing Internet companies worldwide. In India, BIGO has company entities in Mumbai and Gurgaon, managed by India native officers. BIGO owns BIGO LIVE, a leading global live streaming platform, LIKE, a special effect video editing tool, and other apps. At the end of 2018, the total monthly active users of BIGO is around 69 million. BIGO aims at building a world-leading video-based social media platform based on VoIP/Video related technology and AI technology to offer world-class user experiences for our global user community. Image: BIGO Technology PWRPWR